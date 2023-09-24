DLiverpool FC have won their fifth win in a row in the English Premier League. Coach Jürgen Klopp’s team beat West Ham United 3-1 (1-1) on Sunday. Arsenal FC, for whom German national soccer player Kai Havertz only came on as a substitute in the second half, only managed a 2-2 (1-1) draw against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur despite taking the lead twice. Havertz’s former club FC Chelsea lost again at home.

Liverpool took the lead in front of their own crowd at Anfield Stadium with a penalty from Mohamed Salah (16th minute). The Egyptian had previously been fouled in the penalty area. Shortly before half-time, Jarrod Bowen (42′) scored to equalize for the guests led by DFB professional Thilo Kehrer. But Darwin Núñez (60th) and Diogo Jota (84th) made the Reds celebrate with former Leipzig player Dominik Szoboszlai in the starting line-up. Liverpool moved up to second place in the table. Manchester City are leaders after six wins in six games.

In the north London derby between Arsenal and Harry Kane’s former team Tottenham, the two local rivals, who were tied on points, had an entertaining exchange of blows. An own goal from Spurs professional Cristian Romero (26th), who deflected a shot from Bukayo Saka, and a direct goal from Saka (54th) put the Gunners in the lead twice. But the Spurs, who started strongly under new coach Ange Postecoglou, equalized through Heung-Min Son (42nd/55th).

Chelsea FC’s season continues to be disappointing under new coach Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues, who have only won one game so far, conceded a 0-1 (0-0) draw against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. It was the third defeat in the sixth game for Pochettino’s team. Ollie Watkins (73rd) scored for the visitors from Birmingham.