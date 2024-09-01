Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 09/01/2024 – 15:00

Fini’s denture-shaped candies certainly marked many people’s childhoods. But fond childhood memories can be turned into business, since it is possible to invest in a franchise of the chain.

The brand has an aggressive strategy in opening franchises. According to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers, the company was the one that launched the most stores in shopping malls in Brazil in 2023.

The company’s 350th store was recently opened in a water park in the city of Olímpia (SP), and Fini expects store 400 to open later this year.

The company has two models: kiosks and a container. See the options:

Pocket Kiosk

Investment: R$ 120 thousand

Size: 3.5m²

Average revenue: R$ 60 thousand

Return on investment time: 20 to 26 months

Conventional kiosk

Investment: R$ 170 thousand

Size: from 7m² to 9m²

Average revenue: R$ 60 thousand

Return on investment time: 20 to 26 months

Container store



Investment: R$ 262 thousand

Size: from 6m² to 12m²

Average revenue: R$ 60 thousand

Return on investment time: 20 to 26 months