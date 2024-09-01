09/01/2024 – 15:00
Fini’s denture-shaped candies certainly marked many people’s childhoods. But fond childhood memories can be turned into business, since it is possible to invest in a franchise of the chain.
The brand has an aggressive strategy in opening franchises. According to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers, the company was the one that launched the most stores in shopping malls in Brazil in 2023.
The company’s 350th store was recently opened in a water park in the city of Olímpia (SP), and Fini expects store 400 to open later this year.
The company has two models: kiosks and a container. See the options:
Pocket Kiosk
Investment: R$ 120 thousand
Size: 3.5m²
Average revenue: R$ 60 thousand
Return on investment time: 20 to 26 months
Conventional kiosk
Investment: R$ 170 thousand
Size: from 7m² to 9m²
Average revenue: R$ 60 thousand
Return on investment time: 20 to 26 months
Container store
Investment: R$ 262 thousand
Size: from 6m² to 12m²
Average revenue: R$ 60 thousand
Return on investment time: 20 to 26 months
