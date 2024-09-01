El Paso.- El Paso Crime Stoppers and the Socorro Police Department are asking for your help in finding the person who shot and wounded a man in a park in Socorro last June.

This is the featured “Crime of the Week” as published by Crime Stoppers.

On Thursday, June 20, at approximately 11:10 p.m., the Socorro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Cougar Park, located at 10664 Socorro Rd.

Both vehicles fled the scene after the shooting, heading west toward El Paso. The first vehicle is a newer model gray Dodge Charger. The second is a brown Nissan sedan. Investigators are aware that someone has information about who was involved in this shooting.

At the time of the shooting, there were several people in the park.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to immediately contact El Paso Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit the website www.cselpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could qualify for a cash reward.