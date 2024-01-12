2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
Next, we will review the latest news and transfer rumors of Boca Juniors, which will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the Argentine Professional League Cup, which is scheduled to start for the last weekend of January. It will seek to strengthen itself in the best possible way to qualify again for the 2025 Copa Libertadores, taking into account that in 2024 it will compete in Sudamericana. Come on.
Pay attention to this name: Román Rodríguez, starter of the 2003 category. He was part of Silvio Rudman's team that won the U-20 and Intercontinental competitions, and this week he began training with the Primera under the orders of DT Diego Martínez . The kid who tries to copy the movements of Kevin De Bruyne, Thiago Alcántara, Nacho Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister will have the opportunity to demonstrate in the preseason.
Although it will be friendly, we will tell you the Boca eleven that is outlined against Gimnasia y Tiro de Salta, to start thinking about the idea that Martínez will think of for his team:
Sergio Romero; Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Marcos Rojo, Marcelo Saracchi; Pol Fernández, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramírez; Ezequiel Bullaude; Luca Langoni and Miguel Merentiel.
More news about Boca
Valentín Barco will be a player for Brighton in England. The English team has already deposited the 10 million dollars corresponding to the clause in an account with Xeneize and the youth player will become a footballer for the Gaviotas, where he will arrive after the Pre-Olympic with the Argentine team.
Cristian Lema, a defender who arrived from Lanús, has already signed his contract for the next three years. Boca paid for him to leave there for $400,000. He arrives to fight for a starting position. Experienced 33-year-old defender.
The Uruguayan midfielder ends his contract with Cagliari in June and will not extend. He wants to wear the blue and gold again, after winning the affection of the fans when he played for Boca. Playing for the Italian club since 2019, he remained after relegation and led it back to Serie A, but decided not to continue there after half the year.
Talleres reached an agreement with Colón so that Ruben Botta becomes a new reinforcement, in exchange for 300 thousand dollars and two players on loan. In this way, Boca is left without the left-handed offensive midfielder that he had asked about in recent days.
At the same time, the Córdoba newspaper La Voz del Interior stated that Talleres de Córdoba is interested in Luca Langoni, Boca Juniors forward. However, for this reason and the refusal to allow him to play for another club in Argentina, it is unlikely that it will happen.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #Boca #transfer #market #Nández #Botta
Leave a Reply