Sergio Romero; Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Marcos Rojo, Marcelo Saracchi; Pol Fernández, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramírez; Ezequiel Bullaude; Luca Langoni and Miguel Merentiel.

At the same time, the Córdoba newspaper La Voz del Interior stated that Talleres de Córdoba is interested in Luca Langoni, Boca Juniors forward. However, for this reason and the refusal to allow him to play for another club in Argentina, it is unlikely that it will happen.