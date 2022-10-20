Do you want to work legally in the United States? In this note we will tell you how much it costs and how to obtain the visa that allows Mexicans to work for up to 4 years in the United States.

One of the great goals of many Mexicans is to be able to work in the United Statessince the salaries are much higher than those offered by companies in Mexico. Even those who are employed as waiters can earn much more than a professional in the Mexican Republic.

What is the special visa that allows Mexicans to work in the USA for 4 years? First of all, it must be made clear that the tn visa It gives a period of three years to work temporarily in the USA, a period that can be extended for another year, giving a total of 4 legal years to be employed in the neighboring country to the north.

Also, one of the biggest advantages of this document is that you get a lot of faster than other types of visasadded to the fact that it is not subject to a limited quota.

This is how the TN visa is granted only to qualified Mexican citizens, thanks to the agreement embodied in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), now known as the Treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA).

In addition to the advantages indicated above, this type of special visa gives the worker’s spouse and their children under the age of 21 a visa so that they can accompany him to live during the time he works in the United States. However, it should be made clear that they cannot work in the nation.

Likewise, workers who want to extend their stay for one more year can request the procedure before the US government by presenting the Form I-129although it should be borne in mind that they cannot reside permanently in the country.

How much does it cost and how to obtain the visa that allows Mexicans to work for up to 4 years in the USA?

The price of the TN visa is 104 dollars, that is, around 2,080 Mexican pesos, however, only a document valid for 12 months is granted. However, since last June of this 2022, the US government authorized a special rate of 382 dollars, that is, 7 thousand 640 Mexican pesos, for a visa valid for 48 months, that is, they will no longer have to renew their visa for their entire stay in the United States. The amount must be covered at the time of starting the application so that the document is issued with a validity of 4 years.

It should be noted that in order to apply for the TN visa, it is mandatory to have Mexican or Canadian citizenship, since the document is issued within the framework of what was agreed in the T-MEC.

In addition, the person must have a college degree in the areas accepted in the agreement, among which are included accountants, engineers, teachers, scientists, lawyers and pharmacists. In some cases, years of experience are required. In addition to this, it is required to demonstrate that the person has the special qualifications to practice said profession.