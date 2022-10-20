Brazil | Bolsonaro’s support tightens during the presidential election

Lula won with 48 percent of the votes in the first round of the election held at the beginning of the month. At that time, Bolsonaro’s vote share was 43 percent. The second round will take place on October 30th, i.e. just over a week from now.

of Brazil during the second round of the presidential election, the resignation of the former president who won the first round Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the current president Jair Bolsonaro sometimes it is slightly narrowed. In the most recent survey by the Datafolha Institute, Lula was supported by 52 percent and Bolsonaro by 48 percent of the voters.

Last week, the numbers were 53–47 in favor of Lula.

The numbers do not include those who plan to abstain or cast a voidable vote. According to Datafolha’s estimate, there are five percent of them.

Almost 3,000 people in around 180 cities were interviewed for the survey. The margin of error is two percentage points in each direction.

Retired army officer Bolsonaro and former union leader Lula have both focused their campaigns on winning over undecided voters in addition to those who have said they will not vote for either candidate. The campaign has been marked by, among other things, insults, the spread of false information and accusations of, for example, cannibalism, pedophilia and connections to organized crime.

In the first round, Bolsonaro’s real support was not reflected in the polls published before the election. Bolsonaro’s administration tried to launch an investigation into the research companies, but the judiciary blocked the plans.