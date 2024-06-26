The new reform of the Highway Code provides for the introduction of the Alcolock, a mandatory device, to be installed at one’s own expense, connected to the car’s ignition system which prevents the start if the driver’s blood alcohol level detected during roadside checks is greater than 0.8 grams of alcohol (laws when alcohol lock is mandatory). The device is connected to the vehicle’s ignition system and requires the user to submit to an alcohol test before allowing the start.

The test is usually performed through a respirator or an alcohol sensor positioned close to the driver. If the test is negative the car will not start. Let’s see how much it costs the installation of this tool whose obligation is aimed at reducing road accidents related to alcohol abuse, providing effective control over drunk driving.

Alcohol lock prevents the car from starting

Alcolock how much what?

The cost of the Alcolock may vary depending on the model and manufacturer. Prices can range from several hundred to several thousand euros. It is important to take into account not only the initial cost of the Alcolock, but also any additional costs Installation and maintenance.

In the United States, the average cost of installing the Alcolock is around between 70 and 150 dollarswith an average monthly rental cost included between 60 and 90 dollars. This leads to a total annual cost of approx $1,000. However, it is important to note that these prices may vary depending on the provider and the specific contract.

It will be more complicated and expensive to install on older vehicles that will require some additional electronics work to install the alcohol lock. In general, however it is estimated that prices will be around €1,500. The installation methods remain to be established by law, which will probably only involve authorized workshops.

Who installs it?

As for the installation of this device, once forced by a judge, it will be owner’s duty of the vehicle provide for the costs and installation procedures of the Alcohol-Lock at specialized workshops. This is a much simpler operation on the latest generation cars, which are ready for as early as 2022. In fact, other European countries have already taken similar paths.

Furthermore, doubts remain regarding safety, calibration and controls on the device and its efficiency over time and against external manipulation or circumvention. And again, how do you know that the person who took the test is actually driving? It is also true that if there is a friend who passes the test, he will also have the good sense to start driving (provided he has a license). To avoid false readings, the instrument should also include a camera with video recorded during the test. Will there be contributions to help cover the cost of the €1,500 Alcohol-Lock for those with financial difficulties?

Alcolock is mandatory in the cars of those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol

It is important to note that the detailed operation may vary slightly depending on the model and manufacturer of the Alcolock, but the basic principle remains the same: prevent the vehicle from being driven if an alcohol level higher than the preset threshold is detected.

Read also:

→ when alcohol lock is mandatory

→ Reform of the Highway Code

→ BAC limits and sanctions

→ All the news on the Highway Code

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!