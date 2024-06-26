Hamilton, the long wait

When the news arrived – like a bolt from the blue – that Ferrari had signed Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 and 2026 championshipsit was only February 1st and therefore we already knew that the wait to see the seven-time world champion dressed in red would be quite long.

But if Ferrari has shown important signs of competitiveness in this initial part of the world championship, having won in Australia and Monte Carlo, the same cannot be said of Lewis Hamilton, frustrated by recent disappointing results and internal comparison with George Russell.

Vasseur has confidence

In a long interview given to journalist James Allen on the channel YouTube Of Autosportteam principal Frederic Vasseur spoke about Hamilton’s arrival, focusing on the age of the driver – who will turn 40 on January 7: “I’m more than confident that it will be competitive, because motivation makes the difference. Certainly at 40 years old if you are not in a positive environment, you don’t have the feeling of being able to win.”

Vasseur then continued: “Keeping motivation high after years and years is very difficult, but I am really convinced that Lewis wants to have a central role in Ferrari and I have no doubt that he will be very motivated. I think it will also help that, having known him for a long time, I will be able to help him integrate quickly“, and concluded: “I am really convinced that Lewis will make a useful contribution on every topic and the combination with Charles will be very good.”