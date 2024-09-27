Football is once again stained by the violence of maladjusted people that ended in a huge battle in one of the stadium’s stands. Atanasio Girardot Stadium. The duel between National Athletic and Junior from Barranquilla was suspended due to lack of guarantees in the show.

According to the criteria of

Fear overwhelmed thousands of fans this Thursday who attended the Athanasius to see the great game between National and Junior for date 10 of the Colombian League. A group of brave bands overshadowed the game with a brawl that occurred in the north stand of the stadium.

Fight between Nacional and Junior fans Photo:Javier Nieto Share

To the referee Norberto Ararat He had no other option but to suspend the match due to lack of guarantees after the violence that broke out in the stands, and which left 20 people and a uniformed member of the Police wounds.

Drama in Medellín

Javier Nieto, photographer Editorial House EL TIEMPO and that he was in the stadium covering the game, he said in Footballred the moments of anguish that were experienced in the match that stopped around the 56th minute.

“With Nacional’s second goal, the Junior fans began to attack the Nacional fans in the north stand, and that’s where the fights began,” the photographer of this house began by saying.

National vs. Junior September 26, 2024 Photo:Javier Acosta Share

“Those from Junior, those from Nacional, took out a knife, they started stabbing each other.” and suddenly the entire northern gang of Nacional came against the Junior team and pushed them against a corner where they began to fight, throw fists with knives, fans threw each other from the second to the first floor,” Nieto added.

In images spread on social networks, you can see how Nacional fans corner Junior fans without the presence of the authorities. “Some who managed to catch them undressed them, They threw their clothes on the field until ESMAD came in and controlled everything.”said the photographer.

Because the match was suspended due to lack of guarantees in the show, Atlético Nacional, responsible for guaranteeing security at the Atanasio Girardot, could lose the game on the desk despite leading 2-0 on the field of play.

National vs. Junior September 26, 2024 Photo:Javier Acosta Share

SPORTS