Playing video games can be a rather profitable activity, so much so that many people wonder how much they earn doing this job. Yes, because for some professionals it can be a full-fledged job. To such an extent that, in the world of e-sports, pro-players conduct a routine comparable to that of a highly respected sports athlete.

The training sessions last from five to seven hours a day, there is a need for some professional figures such as coaches, personal trainers and psychologists, and even some irreplaceable tools. Among these also one VPN Italy which helps protect online privacy and prevent the most aggressive hacker attacks.

Video game professionals: how much do you earn? The differences between Italy and the rest of the world

A professional's salary is determined by a number of factors, including his skill level and his favorite game. In general, we can say that paid pro-players earn between 4,000 and 5,000 dollars a month, up to a threshold of 75 thousand dollars per year. However, this is an average, far surpassed by the highest paid players in the world. At the top of the list is Danish Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, who took home over $7 million playing Dota 2.

As for Italian pro-players, the movement is still expanding and for this reason the numbers are very different. Our compatriots rewarded for their successes are 1,471, for a total loot of 7.11 million dollars from over 2,400 tournaments.

For Italian players, the most profitable video game is StarCraft II, with 777,673 dollars won. A slice that corresponds to approximately 10.9% of the revenues of the pro-players of the Bel Paese. The absolute protagonist of the Italian scene is Riccardo “Reynor” Romiti, currently the most awarded Italian in his career with over 736,000 dollars won individually, all in StarCraft II tournaments.

The life of a pro-player according to “Crazy Fat Gamer”

Number 22 in the national ranking, 26-year-old Diego Campagnani, aka “Crazy Fat Gamer”, spoke to tell us about the routine of a professional. Champion of the popular football video game EA Sports FC 24, the young man reiterated the need to be supported by professional figures who allow you to “work in depth in every area, to perform at your best during matches.

The pro-players are organized into teams “very similar to football teams”: “You can be selected only because of your palmarès, or through selection tournaments. Structured teams have figures who assist you 360 degrees in order to achieve the most coveted goals. As for the profit, it depends a lot on the team and on the sponsors and investments behind the team itself.”

So, can being a professional gamer become a full-time job in all respects? The answer is yes, but as for athletes it is certainly not an easy and obstacle-free path. “It is possible to make a living off the earnings as a pro-player, but it is a niche job that is gradually evolving. Compared to years ago, many more people are transforming this passion into a real job, the entire e-sports ecosystem is becoming professionalised, starting from the players and reaching the e-sports companies themselves”.