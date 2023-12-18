Three people were arrested in the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela (northwest Spain) and another in Guadalajara (center) accused of being part of a network dedicated to the labor exploitation of foreigners, mainly Colombians, as reported this Monday by the Police.

The detainees were dedicated to attracting foreigners to work in parcel delivery companies.

(Read also: Pro-immigrant associations reject the European Migration Pact in Spain).

The investigation began last August in Santiago de Compostela after agents received information about an alleged plot for the labor exploitation of foreigners.

According to investigators, the group recruited potential victims through social networks and with online advertisements offering them a job in Spain.

The group recruited potential victims through social networks and with advertisements on the internet offering them a job in Spain.

“To make the job offer more attractive and more easily attract victims, mainly vulnerable people, In addition to a decent salary, they offered them accommodation in Spain and the promise to complete the necessary paperwork to regularize their situation in the country.”says the Police.

(Keep reading: Spanish airport employees arrested; they stole and sold travelers' objects).

He adds that “many of the victims were easily recruited due to the precariousness of their family and economic circumstances, seeing in this offer a great opportunity to help their families.”

However, “one of the victims, after arriving in Santiago de Compostela, She was recruited by the organization and forced to work in a parcel delivery company without any type of contract. and being exploited at work with abusive working hours of between 12 and 15 hours a day,” according to the Police.

The detainees were dedicated to attracting foreigners to work in parcel delivery companies.

The organization “penalized” the victims “by claiming not to have made a certain number of daily deliveries or for causing damage to the vehicles used for delivery, which in most cases were old and very damaged vehicles,” but that served as “justification for not paying them anything,” according to investigators.

(we recommend: Policemen dress up as slaves to protest against extended work hours).

“Desperation and fear of a worsening of their conditions, together with an irregular stay, made them endure this situation of labor exploitation for a long time,” observes the Police.

The police operation managed to identify 18 victims and the agents proceeded to examine, together with officials from the Labor Inspection service, two warehouse and parcel delivery warehouses, both in Galicia.

The three detainees in the Galician capital were placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court 3 of this city. and they were taken to prison, but the operation remains open to locate more victims of the alleged plot.

EFE