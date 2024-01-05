Working in a United States consulate can be a great opportunity. These are jobs that offer valuable compensation, benefits and constant training, as well as growth opportunities, which can represent the beginning of a promising career. For example, A position in the maintenance area can mean a salary of more than US$16,000 a year.

According to a vacancy published by the United States consulate in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, The position of 'maintenance mechanic – plumber' includes an annual salary of MX$275,118, equivalent to about US$16,267and benefits that go beyond local labor law, such as:

Private medical and life insurance. American and Mexican holidays (approximately 20 per year). Affiliation with IMSS, AFORE and INFONAVIT. Opportunities to travel abroad for training and more.

The vacancy published through the electronic employment application system (ERA) by the United States embassy in Mexico, specifies that Anyone can apply for the position of plumber. Requirements include completed high school, three years of minimum experience working in the repair and maintenance of commercial or industrial facilities, as well as with pipes and circulation pumps. Applicants do not need to speak English.

The duties of the position include repair, maintenance and damage forecast. “The incumbent reports to the Construction Engineering Supervisor. The incumbent is employed as a Journeyman Level Maintenance Mechanic – Plumber to carry out qualified maintenance and repair work on critical and non-critical mechanical and plumbing systems in the New Consulate functional/office buildings, auxiliary support in the complex and residential buildings, above- and below-ground infrastructure, recreational facilities and other owned/leased properties,” the post states.

The place of work would be at the United States consular offices in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

How to apply for a job at a United States consulate?



To apply for the job 'maintenance mechanic – plumber' or any other job posted by a United States consulate, it is necessary to create an account in the electronic job application system, available at erajobs.state.gov. All candidates must be able to obtain and maintain a security certification and meet other requirements.

Some documents that candidates must send are: proof of identity, as well as a certificate corresponding to your last level of education and, in some cases, a language certificate. “Applicants who are invited to take an exam, or who are selected for an interview, will be contacted by phone or email,” the site explains.