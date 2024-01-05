After the death of Anabelia Ayala, the ex-girlfriend of the ex-player Boca Juniors and Lanús Óscar Junior Benítez – whom the young woman had denounced for gender violence and who had a perimeter hanging over her – the young woman's family released a video that would complicate the footballer's situation.

In the recording, obtained from the security cameras arranged in front of his ex-partner's house – located in the town of Argentine FalklandsBuenos Aires district of Almirante Brown – a truck allegedly driven by the athlete is observed.

The registration is from December 30 around 4 in the afternoon, in such a way that it would have violated the judicial restriction that was in force. The body of Anabelia, 29 years old, was found on the morning of January 1 in his room.

The family lawyer Rodrigo Tripolonehe indicated to The nation that, based on this data, the next step will be to request a report from the telephone company of Benitez so that “it can inform the cells that captured his phone” and it can be established exactly “the approximate day and time in which he broke the perimeter.”

In a video published by TN, you can see that Junior Benítez would have broken the perimeter he had with Anabelia Ayala, the day before he committed suicide. pic.twitter.com/K4wTbhIrJM — SC in the World (@SantaCruzMundo) January 5, 2024

In addition, he specified that this Thursday the summary of the case and the tablet that Anabelia usually used were delivered to the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 3 of Almirante Brown, who is carrying out the investigation with Juan Manuel Baloira in charge.

The victim's cousin had said that it was a product of the harassment she received from the player, who Anabelia he would have taken his life. According to the sayings of the father of Anabelia, Juan Carlos Ayala -recorded in a presentation addressed to Correctional Court No. 8 of the Judicial Department of Lomas de Zamora-, Benitez He went to his daughter's home and then both left together in the vehicle in which the player had arrived.

Later, according to the man's testimony, the woman returned “noticeably affected and locked herself in her room. It was after this episode that hours later she was found dead, hanged, and the actions classified as suicide began, with the intervention of UFI No. 3 of Admiral Brown.

Junior Benitez is accused of the crime of “coercion aggravated by the use of firearms in real competition, with damage, threats and disobedience.” In June of last year, prosecutor José Luis Juárez – from the UFI No. 12 of Lomas de Zamora – “reduced the preventive detention of the accused, ordering his house arrest” which had to be served in a house in the Town of Luis Guillón, in Esteban Echeverría's party.

He was only authorized to leave on six established dates “in order to participate in the Conversation Program on Gender and Culture, of the Human Rights Secretariat of the Municipality of Lomese.”

Given the scenario posed after the death of Anabelia and the testimonies indicating that the accused broke the restrictions, the Justice ordered that “a stricter control system” be applied.

However, despite the fact that the prosecutor Hugo Daniel Carrion requested the revocation of the institute to order the arrest of Benitez, Judge Juan Manuel Barreiro He ordered the continuation of house arrest, although “without work opportunities and with the supervision and control of electronic bracelet and GPS.” The argument was that – beyond the contributions of the witnesses – he did not obtain “concrete certainty that the defendant was traveling in that vehicle.”

How Anabelia Ayala, Junior Benítez's ex-girlfriend, died

As published The nation, Anabelia Ayala She was found dead by her family in her home in the Buenos Aires town of Admiral Brown. She was the ex-girlfriend of the former B playeroca and Lanús, Oscar Junior Benítez, whom the young woman had denounced for gender violence and who was subject to a perimeter. Her death was confirmed by Ayala's cousin through a post in which she stated: “she couldn't take it anymore.”

“Yesterday [lunes] “My cousin took her own life because she couldn't take it anymore, she was exhausted both mentally and physically,” he wrote. Belén Aldana García at the beginning of the message he spread on his Facebook account regarding how Anabelia Ayala died.

The young woman commented that on December 30, the athlete had approached the home of Ayala despite the fact that Justice resolved a restriction of 300 meters, and that he constantly called her and harassed her on social networks. Both had a relationship between 2018 and 2019, which ended in Mexico, with the woman's return to the country amid complaints of domestic violence and abuse.

As part of the cause, Tripolone provided screenshots of a series of conversations that Anabellia she kept with her friends and one of her cousins. In her talks, the young woman recounted the sufferings she suffered during her relationship with Junior Benítez, which began in 2018.

It was during a stay in Mexico – when he played for the Atlético San Luis de México club – in 2019, when she decided to return to Argentina after a severe beating she received from her then partner. The following are some of the examples of the abuse that the girl shared with those around her.

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

