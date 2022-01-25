The world championship 2022 Formula 1 has not yet started, but it can already boast a curious record: that of the largest number of appointments scheduled on the calendar. One year after the previous record set in 2021, next season will present well 23 tests total, thanks to the absolute debut of the Miami GP and the great return of other locations that have been excluded in the last two years due to the Covid-19 emergency. However, the current program – already very rich of its own – could even include other races in the near future: in fact, in addition to the ongoing negotiations for the inclusion of the Las Vegas GP, there are still valid contracts with F1 for China and Qatar. with the latter remaining however excluded from the world championship. In this way, therefore, it is necessary to understand what the Current GPs nearing their deadline, as opposed to others who instead have a long-term contract.

In the first case, there are in fact several nations that, in the absence of any negotiations, could welcome their latest edition right at the end of this world championship: in this case, they are the Belgium, Monte Carlo, Bahrain, France, Austria and Mexico. All these, however, would already be at work to renew their stay in Formula 1, almost obvious for some of the symbolic seats of F1 history. The only exceptions would be – the conditional is a must – for France and Mexico, which have not yet communicated the start of an agreement. Unlike the latter, moreover, there is the case of Austin and Singapore, with contracts expired last year and in full negotiation for an extension of the agreement. Since both are included in the 2022 calendar, the agreement with F1 would seem to have already been reached, even if there is still no official status communicated. Completely different, however, is the question of circuits with long term maturity, who pay the highest sums to be able to host a GP: among these, the most significant example can be found in Qatar, which pays out $ 55 million to welcome F1 from 2023 and for the next ten years. In addition to the latter, there are other examples of important expenses, coming from others Arab countries which are added to China, Russia and Azerbaijan. Finally, a unique case for Miami, with F1 collaborating with the organizers – assuming part of the costs – to present itself in Florida from this year for the next ten seasons. Below is the state of the art relating to how much the circuits pay to host F1 and the existing contracts with Liberty Media as reported by the well-informed journalist Dieter Rencken.

Country Circuit Expenses to host the GP ($) End of contract Note Bahrain Sakhir 45 million 2022 Renewal coming soon Saudi Arabia Jeddah 55 million 2025 Australia Albert Park 35 million 2023 Italy Imola 20 million 2025 Renewal still to be formalized United States You love me Cooperation 2031 Work in progress on the circuit Spain Barcelona 25 million 2026 Monk Montecarlo 15 million 2021 * On schedule and in negotiation Azerbaijan Baku 55 million 2024 Canada Montreal 30 million 2029 France Paul Ricard 22 million 2022 Austria Red Bull Ring 25 million 2022 Multi-year renewal option Great Britain Silverstone 25 million 2024 Hungary Hungaroring 40 million 2027 Belgium Spa 22 million 2022 In negotiation Netherlands Zandvoort 32 million 2023 Options for two-year renewal Italy Monza 25 million 2024 Russia Sochi 50 million 2025 In Igora since 2023 Singapore Marina Bay 35 million 2021 On schedule and in negotiation Japan Suzuka 25 million 2024 Mexico H. Rodriguez 25 million 2022 United States Austin 25 million 2021 On schedule and in negotiation Brazil Interlagos 25 million 2025 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 40 million 2030 China Shanghai 50 million 2025 Return in 2023 Qatar Losail 55 million 2031 Return in 2023