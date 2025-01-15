Some dog breeds, such as Arctic ones, feel at home in cold and sub-zero temperatures, but in reality there is no dog that does not run severe health risks in extreme conditions if we expose them for a long time.

Are many factors that can influence cold tolerance of domestic dogs, and not just size and breed. The type of coat, whether it is single-coated, double-coated, fine or thick, is a very important factor in dogs being able to maintain their body temperature in cold weather. Thus, a Spanish greyhound or an American pit bull terrier will be more susceptible to hypothermia quickly compared to a Newfoundland or a Finnish Lapland dog.

The weight is also relevant, since very thin dogs get cold faster when temperatures drop. It is well known that body fat acts as an insulator. It is important here to highlight that overweight and obesity increase the risk for dogs and have no thermal benefit.

Finally, age and general health are other factors that we must take into account when exposing a dog to cold weather. Geriatric dogs and dogs with illnesses or undergoing some type of treatment present more vulnerable immune systems. In these cases it is advisable to use canine coats to prevent them from losing body heat.

Temperature table

Tufts University, in the United States, created a graph where you can see the temperature that dogs withstand depending on their size. The graphic was translated and shared by the General Directorate of Animal Rightsattached to the Secretary of State for Social Rights and Agenda 2030.





Up to 7 degrees, the table indicates, most dogs tolerate the outside temperature well, but above that temperature medium and small dogs may begin to show problems. From -4 degrees, the cold is considered dangerous for all dogs and when it reaches -4 degrees -15 degrees all handlers should be very aware that dogs will suffer from hypothermia and frostbite and they should not be exposed to these weather conditions without protection or for a prolonged period.

In any case, whatever our type of dog, It is advisable to go to the vet if we plan to travel to an area with low temperatures. with our pet. The animal health professional will assess the type of coat and all the factors that we have mentioned to advise us on the type of care and maintenance that we should carry out so that the animal enjoys the outside environment as much as we do.