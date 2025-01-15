Castile Leon It is one of the most extensive and diverse regions in Spain that hides unique corners perfect for a getaway. Whether it is a gold mine declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO or a city that seems haunted. However, There are other points that, although they have a past of splendor, have currently fallen into oblivion.

This is the case of the picturesque town of Fuentidueñaconsidered by National Geographic as the most forgotten place in the province of Segovia. In 2017 it was declared historical-artistic ensemblesince in this small town you can find a fascinating history, as well as a Segovian Hobbiton that seems taken from a story or the story of the castle that was auctioned for only 25,000 pesetas.

A castle practically given away

This is undoubtedly the point from which the visit should begin. As you arrive at Fuentidueñas the first thing you will notice is his wall next to his castle and, although it is not currently in the best of conditions, it is worth walking through this place that was built in the 12th century.

This fortress played a crucial role in the defense of the region during the Middle Ages. We are talking about when this town was the center of one of the Most important Villa and Land Communities of the time, but now this past can only be intuited.

And the place was a witness to key moments in history, such as the will that Alfonso VII gave here in 1204. The place was visited by other illustrious names such as Alfonso X the Wise or Sancho IV. However, the future of this fortress was in the decade of 1970 that of becoming a good put up for auction by only 25,000 pesetas.

iStock

The apse of his church in New York

One of the most curious stories of Fuentidueña is that of the apse of the Church of San Martín, which was dismantled in the 1950s and moved stone by stone to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. There, this 12th-century Romanesque apse is on display as part of The Cloistersa space dedicated to medieval European art. In its original place, a replica is preserved that allows visitors to imagine what the church looked like in its heyday.

Was John D. Rockefeller Jr. who was in charge of maintaining a lengthy negotiation to obtain this apse. He finally achieved it in 1958.

The necropolis that was carved in stone in the 10th century

Another of the town’s historical treasures is the cave necropolis, a set of tombs excavated directly into the limestone rock dating back to the 10th century. This place, used during the Early Middle Ages, is a testimony of the Christian communities in the region. The tombs, of various shapes and sizes, are located in a tranquil environment with more than two hundred anthropomorphic tombs carved directly into the limestone rock.

What else to see in the town

In addition to these monuments, Fuentidueña offers other points of interest such as the church of San Miguel, in Romanesque style. It is a temple consecrated for forgiveness, for those who have a sin to resolve. The curious thing about this place, which is known as the Arriba church because it is almost at the top of the town, is that it is only open six months a year (during the hottest time of the year).

iStock

Further down, the medieval bridge over the Duratón River, which connects the different parts of the town, is another essential point to visit. Next to this is the church of Santa María la Mayor, the church below. This temple opens the other half of the year to complement that of San Miguel. The curious thing about this construction is that remains of sarcophagi have recently been discovered during the latest renovations.

The Segovian Hobbiton

One of Fuentidueña’s most recent surprises is his nickname as the “Segovian Hobbiton“. In the surroundings of the town, there are a series of underground constructions known as cave wineries, which were used for the production and preservation of wine. These caves, with rounded entrances and small chimneys that emerge from the ground, are reminiscent of the homes of the hobbits described in the works of JRR Tolkien. Their peculiar aesthetics have made them popularly known as a Segovian version of the fictional Hobbiton.

iStock