The Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported that almost a hundred people have lost their lives due to “a disease of still unknown origin.” Local and international health organizations are working to determine the origin of the condition, its routes of contagion and the real risk it poses to the population.

The first case was recorded at the end of October. Health authorities indicate that the greatest number of deaths have occurred between November 10 and 25. The western part of the country is the most affected. Rémy Saki, deputy governor of Kwango province, said that 376 infections have been reported in this town. It estimates that the number of deaths could range between 67 and 143, according to a statement taken up by the agency. Associated Press (AP). The Ministry specifies that 79 deaths have been confirmed so far. Most of the deceased were over 15 years of age.

What is Disease X? This is what the WHO says This is a theoretical assumption that the highest health authority uses to develop preventive guidelines and action plans in the face of future health crises.

It is known that the symptoms of the condition are similar to those of the flu. They include fever, headaches, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, and anemia. Specialists warn that women and children are especially vulnerable to contagion. The Ministry assures that “the situation is worrying in the Panzi health zone (Kwango community).” It has sent a “rapid and effective response” team to the region. The unit is tasked with guaranteeing immediate treatment for patients, collecting samples for laboratory analysis and establishing research protocols. in-situ to determine the nature of the disease.

Cephorien Manzanza, leader of Panzi civil society, explains that the community is on alert due to the accelerated increase in incidents. In an interview with Reuters He adds that “this district is rural, so there is a problem with the supply of medicines.” Apollinaire Yumba, the local Health Minister, has asked for the support of international and national organizations to identify the origin of the disease and guarantee the supply of drugs. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been notified about the situation in the African country. One of its teams of experts is collaborating with Congo’s health services to speed up investigations, according to AP. However, the intentional body has not issued any official statement in this regard.

The highest Congolese health authority has asked the population to remain calm and alert. Requests to avoid mass gatherings and inform local health centers about suspicious cases or unusual deaths. Recommends the adoption of basic hygiene measures. He anticipates that the results of the clinical trials “will be communicated as soon as they are available and regular updates will be shared with citizens and partners.”

The appearance of this unknown disease aggravates the health crisis suffered by the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This country is one of the most affected by an outbreak of monkeypox (mpox) that has spread uncontrollably in central Africa in recent months. The WHO has so far counted 47,000 infections and around 1,000 deaths on the continent.