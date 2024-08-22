DIndependiente Medellín is meeting expectations and has, for now, made it to the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana, their best historical performance in the tournament.

The team led by Alejandro Restrepo is winning 2-0 against Palestino, from Chile, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in Pereira, and thus takes the lead after having tied 2-2 in the first leg eight days ago in Santiago.

Medellín took the lead in the 29th minute, when Iván Román tried to clear the ball from Diego Moreno and ended up sending the ball into his own net.

Then, at 42, midfielder Jaime Alvarado capitalized on a bad clearance by Nicolás Linares and shot from mid-distance to score the second goal for the Poderoso.

If they qualify, Medellín will face the winner of the match between Lanús and Liga de Quito in the quarterfinals, which will play at the same time.

News in development.

