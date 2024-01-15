Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, announced this Monday during the presentation of his report and account, the appointment of the Colombian businessman Álex Saab as president of the International Center for Productive Investmentsan organization that was chaired by the former chancellor and former ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia, Félix Plasencia.

(Also read: Maduro assures that the reward offered by the US for his capture is 'ridiculous')

“So that with his experience he can help the country bring investments and economic forces from the world,” said Maduro in the National Assembly, during his presentation of accounts.

News in development