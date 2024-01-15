You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Nicolás Maduro and Álex Saab during the memory and account of the president.
Nicolás Maduro and Álex Saab during the memory and account of the president.
Maduro made the announcement in his accountability to the country, in which he assured that inflation had gone down.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, announced this Monday during the presentation of his report and account, the appointment of the Colombian businessman Álex Saab as president of the International Center for Productive Investmentsan organization that was chaired by the former chancellor and former ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia, Félix Plasencia.
(Also read: Maduro assures that the reward offered by the US for his capture is 'ridiculous')
“So that with his experience he can help the country bring investments and economic forces from the world,” said Maduro in the National Assembly, during his presentation of accounts.
News in development
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Nicolás #Maduro #appoints #Álex #Saab #investments #Venezuela
Leave a Reply