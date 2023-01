Mosque in Peshawar hit by suicide bomber | Photo: Playback/Twitter Hajjati Smart

A terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar, a city in northwest Pakistan, left 93 people dead and more than 170 injured. The attack by a suicide bomber took place on Monday (30) in the Police Lines district, residential and training center for the municipality’s police force.

Rescue teams are still in the rubble of the mosque looking for the injured. According to Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, there were more than 300 people at the site when the explosion occurred. “It’s time for us to get back to the fight against terrorism,” Asif said in an interview with broadcaster “Geo TV”.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “brutal murder of Muslims while praying before Allah”. So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.