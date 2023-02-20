The journalist Verónica Linares stressed, from her experience, that motherhood was exhausting and frustrating on several occasions.

Veronica Linares Cotrina, 46, is one of the best-known faces on Peruvian television as host of “América noticias: primera edición”, along with Federico Salazar. On the other hand, her interviews on her YouTube channel “La Linares” have also attracted attention, especially when she talks to her guests about topics such as motherhood and children, stages of life that she went through with some fear, as she shared in Different moments.

How many children does Verónica Linares have?

Verónica Linares and Alfredo Rivero have been a couple for 12 years and, in 2023, they announced that they would marry. However, the journalist and the lawyer are the parents of two children, Fabio and Antonia. Curiously, when the news presenter considered having her mother, her gynecologist warned her that it would not be possible.

“He sent me to do some hormone tests. at three months, They told me that the results came out wrong: ‘You are like a woman 10 years older’”, told in “You are in all”. “I called my sister, I cried, it was horrible (…) I never thought about the issue of motherhood, however, at that moment I felt: ‘You’re not going to be a mother,'” she said.

Despite the poor prognosis, Verónica Linares became pregnant naturally and Fabio Daniel was born on April 14, 2013. However, a few days later he presented a medical condition and ended up in the pediatric ICU. With that terrible experience, the journalist and her husband delayed the decision to have a second baby.

“It was recontra planned”, Verónica Linares assured Rebeca Escribens in “América espectaculos”, and her second daughter, Antonia, was born on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

“Whoever says that being a mother is easy is lying. It is exhausting and often frustrating. Every day you face your fears and weaknesses, but I don’t know how we finally managed it. I don’t like to say that mothers can do everything or that we are wonderful, because I think that stresses us out more. We are mothers, period, ”she wrote on Instagram for Mother’s Day.

07.05.2022 | Publication by Verónica Linares about Mother’s Day. Photo: capture Verónica Linares/Instagram

Why does Verónica Linares no longer want to have another baby?

During her second pregnancy, Verónica Linares announced that she no longer wanted to have a third child. “Recontra closed the (baby) factory, when I give birth they take everything out of me,” she told “América spectacles.”

After the birth of Antonia, the presenter of “America news, morning edition” he reaffirmed his decision not to have more offspring. “I only have two arms to carry two children, so that’s enough, it’s already good for taste. It’s not in the plans. With my husband we have decided to stay at two and period ”, declared for the Popular.

What medical problem did the first child of Verónica Linares have?

“Fabio was fifteen days old when he faced his first medical problem”, Verónica Linares recounted on her blog. Initially, it was a red dot on the buttocks, which later evolved into bleeding sores. After consulting with several specialists, it was determined that the little boy was allergic to his mother’s milk. “I had to cut off my milk. It was the worst experience of my life.”

Was Verónica Linares’ son kidnapped?

In October 2022, Verónica Linares alerted, through Instagram, that her eldest son, Fabio, 9, had been captured by an alleged kidnapper, in the Jockey Plaza. “He felt that the lady wanted to take him to another place that was not the one we had gone to,” she said.

Why did Rebeca Escribns not want to be godmother to Verónica Linares’ daughter?

The host, Rebeca Escribns, rejected the invitation that Verónica Linares made her, to be the godmother of her daughter Antonia. “Verónica also asked me to be Antonia’s godmother, but no, no, a lot of expense,” expressed in his block “América Espectáculos”, broadcast on July 17, 2021.

Rebeca Escribns and Verónica Linares work together on the Primera Edición newscast. Photo: Capture America Television.

What does Verónica Linares’ partner work on?

Alfredo Rivero Nieto, current partner of Verónica Linares, studied Law at the San Martín de Porres University. Some time later, she completed a master’s degree in Competition and Intellectual Property at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú.

In his early days, he was part of the Legal Defense area in some small companies. However, in 2010 he became the corporate legal manager of Saga Falabella.