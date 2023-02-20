Tomorrow, Tuesday 21 February 2023, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive patch 1.7.0, the last expected update for the game. The launch time was disclosed in the margin of the release note: 12pm UTC/GMT, 1pm CET, 7am EDT, 4am PDT, and 11pm AEST.

Ubisoft also revealed the size of the patch on the different systems:

Xbox Series X|S: 15.1GB

Xbox One: 9.9GB

PlayStation 5: 0.5GB

PlayStation 4: 1.6GB

PC: 6.3GB

Note that patch 1.7.0 does not add new content to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but mainly fixes some small residual issues, such as some related to inventory, or others related to Helix credits, as readable in the full release note.

What does it mean it’s the latest patch? Simply that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will no longer be updated from ubisoft. In the sense that, in case of extreme necessity, some bugfix or some targeted update can be produced, but there will no longer be major versions of the game with major additions and modifications. After all, it is inevitable that it will happen for similar products that have reached the end of their life cycle. In fact, Valhalla has received massive support since launch, with a lot of new content added over time.