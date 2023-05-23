Christian Muniz, Marc Anthony’s eldest son, grabbed world headlines for his graduation from The New School Parsons, an act held on May 18. This date served for the reunion of the salsa singer and Dayanara Torres. The couple divorced more than 20 years ago and, in the opinion of Miss Universe 1993, in their marriage there were “strong, humiliating and sad” moments, because, according to the “First Hour” portal, the interpreter of “Vivir life”, he saw it as a trophy that “he wanted to keep there, in a little box”.

How many children do Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres have?

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres have two children: Cristian Muñiz, ‘Kitian’, and Ryan Muñiz. The eldest was born on February 5, 2001 and was baptized with that name in honor of Cristian Castro, of whom the salsa singer is a great admirer. The second son, Ryan, arrived on August 16, 2003. Despite the fact that they had renewed their vows, the marriage broke up permanently in 2004. The beauty queen even declared that the relationship had broken off months before and they tried to continue only for their children.

For his part, Marc Anthony regretted putting his career before his family. What I would have done as a stay-at-home parent and, you know, witnessing every second of it all. I would have loved that, but it didn’t work out that way,” he told People.

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres with their children. Photo: Dayanara Torres/Instagram

What do the children of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres do?

Both are already adults. So much Cristian Muniz as Ryan Muniz, sons of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres, have taken courses in branches not far from art. In the case of ‘Kitian’, he graduated from Graphic Design with a specialty in Illustration.

“Sleepless nights to meet deadlines, homework, research, imagination (…) Your weekends filling your sketchbooks until your vacation, you never stopped working… Seeing you was always my pride”, Dayanara Torres wrote on Instagram.

Before obtaining his diploma, Cristian Muñiz made news for the cover he made for the comic “Gold, the golden coqui”, by Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez, author of “La Borinqueña”.

Likewise, the eldest son of Marc Anthony was summoned to do the illustrations that were seen in the background in the presentation of the rapper Young Miko at the Latin AMAs 2023.

For his part, his brother Ryan Muniz, 19 years old, he would have aspirations to make a career in music, although for the moment he would be putting together a photographic book as a model, according to his mother. In the same way, her romance with the equestrian athlete Alexia Bobryk captures the attention of the tabloids for the photos of her luxurious trips that the Canadian influencer shares on her social networks.