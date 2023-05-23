Águilas could not fly: this is how the home runs of the League were after the first date

After the vibrant match this Monday between Alianza Petrolera and Águilas Doradas (5-3), the only one that did not end in a draw, the first date of the home runs of the League was terminated.

This is how Group B goes

Millionaires could have finished winning this Saturday at the Atanasio Girardotbut two fouls on the edge of the area sentenced him to a two-goal tie, on the first date of the BetPlay League semifinal home runs.

A free kick by Cetré, with the complicity of Montero, prevented Millonarios from winning.

For his part, América de Cali tied this Sunday at one goal with Boyacá Chicó in his first home run game and tied it all up in Group B.

“From here to what comes, they will all be finals,” concluded Darwin Andrade, America’s defender.

B Group

PTS JGEP DG

1. Millionaires 1 1 0 1 0 0

2. Medellin 1 1 0 1 0 0

3. America 1 1 0 1 0 0

4. B. Chicó 1 1 0 1 0 0

This is how Group A goes

Deportivo Pasto never gave up against Atlético Nacional. He was in front until the last second and found his reward in the last play of the match, when Darwin López finished off inside the area and scored the goal for the final equalizer at the Libertad stadium. The 1-1 this Saturday at the Libertad stadium leaves both teams with one point.

For its part, Alianza Petrolera won its match 5-3 against Águilas Doradas, who had just been the leader of all against all, in a vibrant game.

Group A

PTS JGEP DG

1. Alliance P. 3 1 1 0 0 +2

2. National 1 1 0 1 0 0

3. Grass 1 1 0 1 0 0

4. Golden Eagles 0 1 0 0 1 -2

