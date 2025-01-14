One of the purposes that you should consider, now that it is their time, is to check the closet where you keep your cosmetics. Beauty products also expire and they are not designed to last a long time, not even masks and scrubs, makeup bases or eye pencils, which, in general, are used less than creams or facial cleansers. Although there is no single answer to the question ‘How long can cosmetics last?‘, with the help of experts we are going to clarify what the half-life of beauty products is.

How do you know when a cosmetic expires?

Some products may have an expiration date, just like food, but the most common thing is that they all include the PAO (period after opening) on ​​the label. It is a symbol of an open jar inside which is a number (normally 6 or 12) followed by the letter M. «The symbol of the open jar is called PAO and usually has the signs of 6M or 12M written on it, which allude to to a maximum time of the formula from when we release it of six or twelve months, although it can reach up to thirty-six months,” he explains. Rachel Gonzalezwho is a cosmetologist and technical director at Perricone MD. To remember when you opened that product, the most practical thing is to note the date. As the expert has commented, it is not common for a cosmetic to last more than 36 months, that is, 3 years. Everything you have open before 2022 should be thrown away.

In addition to the PAO, attention must be paid to other issues such as a change in texture (too watery, usually) or a strange smell. Closing the lid incorrectly, leaving it near a heat source or in the sun (something common with sun creams) can cause it to spoil. The pharmacist Belén Steel, owner of Farmacia Avenida América, points out that some products are more susceptible to spoilage. «Some assets, due to their characteristics, are unstable and break down easily, losing their effectiveness. Among them, vitamin C, a common ingredient in routine, which can be oxidized. If this happens, it loses its effectiveness. To prevent it from rusting, you must store it in a dry and dark place, and make sure to always close the container tightly after each use.

What is the maximum shelf life of a beauty product?

Products that are or should be used daily such as serums, creams, cleansers… usually last 3-6 months, as long as they are used correctly, as always indicated in the manufacturers’ recommendations. «Serums and creams usually don’t last more than about six months with average use. “which tends to be recommended, two pumps or 3-6 drops on the face, neck and décolleté,” says the Medik8 expert, Estefania Nieto. «Regarding creams, they are usually in jars of between 30 and 60 milliliters. With these amounts, a moisturizer will last two to four months in most cases,” he adds. Natalia Abellandermocosmetic director of Rosalique.









It is true that there are products that are not used daily, such as scrubs and masksit is normal for them to last longer, but you must always check the expiration date. According to Raquel González they can last up to 1 year.

A special case is that of plots, whose usual duration according to the PAO is 12 months. «We must be especially careful with solar products, since The filters, over time, will not have the same effect. If it has exceeded the PAO or expiration time, it is better not to use it. We must think that products with SPF should be used generously to protect well and that, in addition, they should be reapplied, which accelerates consumption,” he clarifies. Lara GonzalezByoode cosmetologist. If your sunscreen lasts from one summer to the next, you are not applying the necessary amount.

And what about the makeup? If you don’t wear makeup daily, or you have a lot of products, it is normal for foundations, concealers, some lipsticks, and eye shadows to last for many years. With powder formulas there is not as much riskbecause they generally keep better, but liquid formulas could spoil. From time to time it is advisable to do a thorough cleaning to avoid unnecessary risks.

Using expired cosmetics or those that have been with you for a long time could, on the one hand, not be effectivebecause the ingredients spoil, and stop fulfilling their mission. And, on the other hand, provoke irritations or allergies.