

01/14/2025



Tosha Schareina, Spanish Honda driver participating in the Dakar Rally 2025finished the ninth stage in seventh position, with 357 kilometers of special between Riyadh and Haradh, after suffering a violent fall in the early stages of the day.

The strong blow made him lose three minutes with the current leader of the race, the Australian Daniel Sanders (KTM), from which he is already almost fifteen minutes away in the general classification.

The Valencian, who confessed on Monday that he has been racing with a severe blow to his collarbone since the fifth stage of the rally, encountered a bump in the first kilometers of this day that caused his motorcycle to spin out of control. a violent whip that threw him into the air.

Navigation saves the Spanish

After the unexpected setback Schareina got up quickly, and after just a few seconds of recovery he got back on his Honda mount and was able to continue, although In the first reference he lost four minutes compared to Sanders.









The Australian extended his distance with the Spaniard to 8 minutes and 30 seconds, but in the last part of the stage Navigation became very complicated and Sanders got lostwhich allowed him to minimize damage to Schareina, who handled the situation better and reduced the bleeding to 3:42.