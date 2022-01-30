Despite not having participated in the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, to this day, is still number one in the world. It will be so because, as confirmed by the ATP to AS, the 2,000 points that he won as champion last year and that he has not defended in 2022 they will be subtracted from February 21, which is the date on which the 2021 edition ended. That day, Daniil Medvedev, who will compete before, from February 5 to 13, in the 500 in Rotterdam, could overtake him in the ranking, depending on the performance of the Russian tennis player in the tournament in the Netherlands itself.

In case it happens, Djokovic would start, in principle (it is what the calendar on its official website indicates), the attempt to recover the position in the 500 in Dubai. The aforementioned competition, in fact, starts on February 21. Rafa Nadal, for his part, also remains in the same place where he was. The Balearic tennis player is still behind Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Medvedev and Djokovic themselves. That is, in fifth position.

Who does see his presence in the ranking significantly affected is Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis player, who only played 13 games in 2021 and 6 in 2020, will fall to 30th place. Before the start of the tournament aussie, occupied 17. It is not just any fall. The loss of these 13 places means for him to occupy the worst position in the ranking, one that he has led for 310 weeks, since 2001. His return to the slopes, moreover, is unknown. After three knee operations, the Swiss press assures that he has started training in Dubai, but there is no official date for his return.