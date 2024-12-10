Monkeypox. Who could have suspected twelve months ago that simian infection would be the most searched question of the year by Google users. Keep in mind that this is a pathology in which those affected develop fever, fatigue, muscle pain and a skin rash over the entire body. The issue went viral, never better said, at the beginning of last autumn to place itself ahead of other issues of special interest in the country, such as the global situation in Spain or the recount of the last European Elections. The blackout of analog channels also made the process of retuning the HD channels on television a matter of general interest, much more than the ways to help the victims of the floods in the Valencian Community. Also appearing in the top ten of the year’s biggest concerns is how to claim mortgage expenses and something apparently as freaky as finding out how technology influences music.

According to Google’s report on the most searched terms of the year, the search engine points out that 2024 is being very active in sports matters. Among all of them, the evolution of the Olympic medal table stood out, possibly accentuated by the thousands of participants in domestic cheers to estimate the number of medals of the Spanish representatives. Also surprising is the desire of Spaniards to learn more about minority disciplines such as “artistic gymnastics”, “artistic swimming”, “sport climbing” and “Sailing”. On the podium of the most popular athletes in the search bar appear Ilia Topuria, UFC featherweight world champion, along with the goodbye of Rafa Nadal and Carolina Marín, in her case due to one of the most regretted injuries of the history of Spanish Olympicism.

Football was no stranger to online snooping, with “Eurocup” as a glittering competition, twinned with forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams. More intriguing were the questions about the reasons why Cucurella is whistled or why “Mbappé speaks Spanish”, after his long-awaited signing for Real Madrid.

Television shows with the highest ratings also aroused curiosity in the Alphabet tool, to the greater glory of “Temptation Island 7”, “Survivor”, “Dancing with the Stars”, “Sewing Masters” and “The Revolt”, as well as the television series “Fallout” and “Berlin” or the films “The Snow Society”, “Inside Out 2” and “Oppenheimer”. “In fact, the Netflix movie has caused people to ask ‘why did the plane crash in the Andes’ and ‘why does he urinate black,'” according to the Google report.

Current affairs also left their mark on the most famous search engine in the world, with demands for information related to alerts for “rainfall”, “excessive heat” and DANA, a clear message for climate change deniers. And no less well known, Leap Day 2024 was made known to thousands of people on a recurring basis on February 29, perhaps as an excuse to charge a little more this year.

Other character searches focused on Kate Middleton, Elisa Mouliaá, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. At the same time, in the domestic field, the politicians most present in the search engine were Pedro Sánchez, Carles Puigdemont, Iñigo Errejón, José Luis Ábalos along with Alvise Pérez and his “The party is over.”