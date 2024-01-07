His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today attended the announcement of the UAE’s accession to a global scientific project to build a space station. Comoros, along with the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “We began our new year 2024 in the UAE with exceptional projects, thank God. Today, I attended, along with my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, the announcement of the UAE’s accession to a global scientific project to build the lunar space station alongside the United States, Canada, Japan, and the European Union.” European… Within this project, the first Arab Emirati astronaut will also reach the orbit of the moon….”

His Highness continued, saying: “The UAE will develop a complete unit within the station weighing 10 tons… and a space operations center will be established in the country for the new station… and an international center for training astronauts also on the territory of the country….”

His Highness explained: “The lunar space station represents the return of humans to the moon and the main platform from which human missions will be launched to reach Mars as well. Work will begin immediately. The UAE will be part of this project, which represents one of humanity’s greatest ambitions in space during the next decade.”

His Highness expressed his optimism about the new year, saying: “We are proud of our projects… proud of our cadres… proud of the ambitions of our children… and optimistic about the new year, which will be the most beautiful and greatest, God willing, in the UAE.”