Pepper from Naples, a famous tiktoker, is back on the scene after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor. The creator wanted to reassure his fans and that’s why he posted photos on social media.

Pepper from Naples

Here are his first words after the operation.

Peppe di Napoli’s intervention: the man discovered he had a tumor

Pepper from Naples is a famous creator who found the path to success thanks to social networks such as TikTok and how Instagram. Day by day he managed to make himself known thanks to his contents, gaining many fans.

The message

In the last period, however, the man has communicated that he has made a visit which allowed him to discover a very important disease. Several lymphomas were in fact found in his body. This led to the diagnosis of tumora disease that needs to be treated immediately to avoid further complications.

For this reason Peppe was operated on today. Once the surgery was over he decided to pick up his cell phone to connect with his fans and reassure them about his health conditions.

The words of the TikTok star

Peppe di Napoli has therefore decided to speak openly to his fans, appearing in some photos where he is in a hospital bed. Her abdomen has a plaster to cover the scar from the surgery, but despite this, her big smile is always there. Pepper from Naples My social media is literally flooded with love. I’m posting this photo to let you know that the surgery went great. Now we are waiting confidently for the biopsy results. I don’t know how to thank you and I don’t know how I deserved all this love. Thank you, I’ll get better very soon, see you soon.

These are the words that the creator wanted to reserve for his fans. After all, he had also made himself heard a few minutes before the intervention, when he had declared himself extremely load in facing this operation that would give him a new life.