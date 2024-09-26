Club Tigres UANL prepares for Matchday 10 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament to face Club León this Friday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m. at the University Stadium and due to the recent strong activity, the team led by Veljko Paunovic He would make up to six changes after the match against FC Juárez last week.
The previous weekend, the headlines were as follows: Jesus Garza, Diego Reyes, Marcelo Flores, Ozziel Herrera, Nicolas Ibanez and Jesus Angulo who did not start against Querétaro on Matchday 8.
And for the second half the Serbian coach put in Uriel Antuna, Javier Aquino, André Pierre Gignac and Sebastian Cordovawho have been starters for most of the tournament.
In this way, for this Friday’s game there could be many changes again and the return to the starting eleven is expected. Andre Pierre Gignac, Rafael Carioca, Javier Aquino, Uriel Antuna, Sebastian Cordova and possibly also Juan Brunetta who did not play last match due to suspension after being sent off against Gallos Blancos.
With this Guido Pizarro would return to central defense and would leave Diego Reyeswhile the doubt is whether Marcelo Flores is maintained to add minutes of the minor rule.
