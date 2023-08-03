Real Madrid ended their pre-season tour of the United States with a 3-1 defeat against Juventus, in which some problems were revealed that still do not concern Ancelotti but are important for the start of La Liga on next August 12. Even so, green shoots have also been seen and Real Madrid can face the 2023/24 season with enthusiasm. This has been the preseason of Real Madrid:
Real Madrid has made the right choice with the signing of Jude Bellingham. The Englishman has accumulated many minutes in these four preseason games to be able to get closer to what Ancelotti wants from him and adapt to a new game system. With the new scheme that Ancelotti has tested in the United States, Bellingham is placed between the midfielders and the forward, playing a playmaker in a role that seemed extinct in modern football. Although there have been stretches of pre-season where he hasn’t quite felt comfortable there, he has also provided ample proof that he is one of the most talented and versatile midfield players in the world.
The other good news in midfield is Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman started last season very well, but after the World Cup in Qatar he faded and almost did not enter into Ancelotti’s plans. These games have served to make him gain importance in the team again and show what he is capable of. He has also played many minutes alongside Camavinga, an experiment that the French team has already tested and that can give Modric and Kroos a lot of rest throughout the season.
Finally, Vinicius Júnior has shown that his explosion over the last two seasons has not been a coincidence and that he has football for a while. The Brazilian winger is used to playing in a 4-3-3 very close to the wing, but these days Ancelotti has asked him to play a little more on the inside and it has also worked. Although his main weapon is speed, he has been able to team up with Bellingham on several occasions and could be the formula for Real Madrid’s success this year.
Let’s start with the most obvious. The departure of Karim Benzema cannot be arranged with Joselu and if no one else arrives it will be a problem. Apart from the lack of goals that have been seen in these matches (although the 5 shots on the post against Barcelona are bad luck), Real Madrid need a serious ‘9’ so that Vinicius, Bellingham, Rodrygo or Fede Valverde can exploit their better version. Without a clear reference above Rodrygo can occupy that role, but he goes from being one of the most important players in the eleven to being the one sacrificed. Although the signing of Kylian Mbappé is often taken for granted, this summer, which was aiming to be outstanding, could be almost suspenseful if the Frenchman does not arrive at the end.
The other problem that is beginning to worry Real Madrid is defense. They did not finish the season well and these days have made it clear that the white team suffers from a lack of balance that pays off in defense. Ancelotti already commented on it at the end of Real Madrid vs. Juventus, and although for the moment he assures that it is not something to worry about, they now have 9 days to put everything in order before facing Athletic Club on the first day of the League. The signing of Fran García is also part of the reason why the defense is not perfectly greased. He is a great player, but so far he hasn’t played enough to get along with Militao, Aaba and company. In addition, it is an area in which Ancelotti has made many changes these games, not like in the rest of the lines, so it is normal that he has not yet adapted 100%.
