We still don’t even know if we’ll really get a new one Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, but apparently Activision and the official Call of Duty page on X.com are playing with the fans. In fact, if the wait is skyrocketing and everyone can’t wait to find out what new chapter is coming, it must be said that the shared tweet is not so mysterious.

Jokes on you, real key art here. We’ll share our artistic abilities and even more next week. pic.twitter.com/UCCexH7IMr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2023

The post jokes that the team’s artistic skills will be showcased next week, and the photo explains that it should be Modern Warfare. It will be true, or we must prepare ourselves for a good and good misdirection, considering that modern warfare 2 it is the last chapter released (and rarely two titles of the same sub-series are consecutive).

We just have to wait and hope, a few days separate us from the truth: it must be said that, in case we get to Modern Warfare 3, we could once again get our hands on the interesting plot and on the game system that entertained million players in the last year.

As the anticipation builds, how much remains to be seen Modern Warfare 3 will deviate from its predecessor. A gradual evolution from the last game is expected, given the timing between the two releases. Despite this, the game promises a compelling campaign, responding to fans’ expectations after a final scene of Modern Warfare 2.