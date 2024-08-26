It is difficult to name the exact number of attempts to hack slot machines, but it is known that there were quite a few. Some lucky people realised the plan and withdrew huge sums of money from the slots. Hackers work every day to hack casinos. At the same time, they manage to avoid meeting with the police. To prevent intruders, gambling industry representatives are constantly improving defences and reducing the likelihood of finding “holes” in the codes.

About the confrontation between online casinos and hackers

Large online casinos pay attention to improving their defense system. Therefore, bypassing it and hacking slot machines is almost unrealistic. But hackers are interested not only in breaking the software itself but also in gaining access to customer data. If they manage to get hold of passwords from users’ profiles, then with the help of this data, they steal their money.

Let’s take a look at the world’s most famous attempts to hack slot machines.

Yo-yo principle

It is one of the oldest methods of hacking slot machines. The essence is to tie a coin to a cord and throw it into the coin receiver. The account replenishment is noted in the slot, after which you can proceed to the game. Next, the player pulls out the coin and saves the deposit. Now, the Yo-yo principle is not applied due to slot improvement.

Fake coins

The principle is based on cutting the coin on the edges. Due to this, the first sensor registers the deposit, and the second sensor ejects the coin. This method was standard during the active development of land-based gambling houses and allowed you to get excellent winnings.

Ronald’s code

Software engineer Ronald Dale Harris from America created a code to program the chips in the slots found in land-based casinos. He installed a unique combination on his own slots. Players who knew about this principle threw a coin into the coin receiver and, through several manipulations, were guaranteed to receive cash prizes.

Hacking with a string

In the 1970s of the last century, skillful people invented a mechanism consisting of a wire and a guitar string. The device was located in the tray for collected coins. The scrolling was performed until the jackpot was given out. This method was used in Las Vegas casinos.

Light Wand

The mechanism consisted of a wand with a battery and a wire. The principle of action was to block the optical sensors in slot machines, which fixed the number of coins to pay the player. When the first winning combo fell out, the slot gave out unlimited coins.

Hacking British online casinos

The creator of large servers for virtual casinos received an ultimatum from Polish hackers Piotr Smirnov and Patryk Hackera. They demanded 50% of the revenues or the gaming resource itself from the businessman. The hackers broke into the site but were quickly identified and sentenced to prison.

Hacking DEOSBet

An unusual story happened with the blockchain casino DEOSBet. After hacking the system in just a few minutes, hackers stole over 200 thousand dollars from the accounts of players. A month later, a second cyberattack took place. This time, I managed to withdraw a little less—138 thousand dollars.

Conclusion

Examples demonstrate that the gambling business uses robust defence systems. However, hackers manage to bypass the system with the help of special equipment and software. Gamblers from all over the world are susceptible to attacks. Everyone can face identity theft and money theft from an online casino account.

But that does not mean that such a thing is not possible at all. Moreover, even the most prominent gambling establishments are hacked. For example, we can cite the recent case of hacking the famous MGM casino, the damage from which could be 100 million dollars.

Due to the high risks, gambling operators must constantly improve their protection system to save their business and customers from intruders’ actions. If this condition is not met, they can face serious problems.