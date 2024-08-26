JLR is preparing to reinvent the Discovery brand after the difficulties that the sixth generation of this model is encountering on the market. The idea of ​​the British group is to reposition the car on the market and try to distance it from the Defender that in recent months has cannibalized its sales. The current generation of Discovery has been on the market since 2017, making it the oldest model within the Land Rover brand as well as the one that has slowed down the most on the market, with only 16,750 global sales last year, almost half those of the Discovery Sport.

The new Discovery

Even though the Discovery represents just 4% of JLR’s total sales, the British company remains committed to turning it around with a new generation and will focus efforts on more clearly defining the Discovery’s positioning around its values ​​of “family adventure”. “If you look at it from a product perspective, Defender came in and sat on top of Discovery and cannibalized a lot of that business.”explained Discovery and Defender brand boss Mark Cameron to Autocar – “As we recreate what Discovery is, we absolutely have to make sure that it sits in a really unique territory.”

Also a special version

According to rumors collected by the English magazine, the goal is to completely redesign its image, arriving at something similar to an MVP. The reference point would be the Volkswagen ID Buzz. It is possible that JLR will choose the MLA platform for the new generation of Discovery, a versatile architecture that allows both endothermic and electric configurations. The launch of the new generation should be part of the six models that JLR will launch by 2026 and taking advantage of this possibility, it could decide to offer the new Discovery also with ICE engines. Next to the traditional version, a variant made by the SVO division will also be introduced, following the example of the latest Defender OCTA.