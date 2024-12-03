The seventh game could have been a turning point in the World Cup match. Challenger Gukesh plays a great game, sacrifices a pawn and ends up in a position with huge chances of winning. But instead of keeping the bishop pair, he settles into a promising-looking endgame with an extra pawn. However, it is technically very demanding.

Ding simplifies the situation for Gukesh again when he makes a serious mistake in a difficult position on move 40. But once again Ding remains stubborn and doesn’t give up on finding defense resources. In the end, Gukesh finally blew his chances of winning with 46. Bd1. Too late he discovered Ding’s well-planned, hidden defense idea.