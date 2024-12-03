He registered unemployment in the offices of public employment services dropped by 661 people in November in Aragon in relation to the previous month (-1.3%), until 51,388 unemployedaccording to data published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy. In the last year, unemployment accumulated a drop of 2,021 unemployed, which represents 3.8% less.

By sectors, unemployment has decreased in all sectorswith the largest cuts in Services, down 295 (-0.83%); Industry, 149 less (-2.51%); Without previous employment, 111 less (-2.03%); Construction, 74 less (-2.53%); Agriculture, 32 less (-1.61%).

At the end of the month, the sectors with the most unemployed are Services (35,439), Industry (5,797), while the sectors with the least unemployed are Agriculture (1,959), Construction (2,849), and No previous employment (5,344).

As to sexesof the 51,388 unemployed registered in November, 31,530 were women, 365 less (-1.1%) and 19,858 men, which represents a decrease of 296 in the number of unemployed compared to the previous month (-1.5% ).

In November, unemployment among young people under 25 years of age has decreased, with 84 fewer unemployed than at the end of last month (-1.7%), while unemployment among people aged 25 and over has been reduced by 577 unemployed (-1.22%).

By provincesunemployment has decreased in Zaragoza (-623), Huesca (-132), although it has increased in Teruel (+94). In relation to the hiringIn November, 34,393 contracts were registered in Aragon, 1.3% more than in the same month of the previous year. Of all of them, 12,115 have been permanent contracts, a figure 2.2% lower than that of November of the previous year, and 22,278 have been temporary contracts (3.4% more).

Of the number of contracts registered in November, 64.77% have been temporary – compared to 63.56% the previous month – and 35.23% have been indefinite – the previous month was 36.44% – -.

Pending global context

From CEOE Aragón, its general director, Jesús Arnau, has explained that the unemployment data for the month of November in Aragón “breaks a trend that destroys employment in this month in the last 10 years.”

However, Arnau has pointed out that “We are expectant about the evolution of the European economies, and especially Germany because the great opening of the Aragonese economy and its industry means that its situation greatly influences our exports, primarily in the automotive and capital goods sector.

Furthermore, it has highlighted the need for Aragonese companies to fill jobs in traditional occupations such as industry, hospitality or construction as in new technologies. Positions that are more difficult to fill in rural areas despite the importance of companies as backbones of the territory.

Given this situation, he has pointed out the need to especially guide young people towards the most in-demand professions by companies, apart from promoting employment in rural areas with active policies and actions linked to housing, services or communications, among others.

For its part, from Cepyme Aragón, its president, María Jesús Lorente, has requested training measures to reduce structural unemployment. “There are many valid people who are unemployed with different skills than those that the labor market currently requires. We have to train these people to respond to the needs of companies,” he added.

More active policies

The reactions to the unemployment data have also come from the main union organizations in Aragon. From UGT Aragón, its secretary, José Juan Arcéiz, has warned of the territorial distribution of unemployment, which is why he has advocated for active regional policies when knowing the data on registered unemployment and affiliation to Social Security.

The general secretary of CCOO Aragón, Manuel Pina, has stated that “the figures of the Aragonese labor market they maintain imbalances that must be worked on“.

Along these lines, he has highlighted the “gender differences, where female unemployment is double that of men; sectoral, where services account for 70% of unemployment; and in the improvement of the quality of employment. Although temporary employment has decreased, it maintains a high percentage with 64.77% of the total, which denotes an abuse of the eventual and partial contract”.