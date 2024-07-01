She has sex with an inmate, films a video that goes viral on social media and is arrested. The protagonist is a prison officer of Brazilian origins, Linda de Sousa Abreu. She was handcuffed after she recorded a video with an inmate in HMP Wandsworth prison in London.

The 31-year-old, who is also a star of the adult site OnlyFans, became the subject of an investigation by the Metropolitan Police after a video of her having sex with an inmate in a cell went viral on social media. The information comes from the English newspaper The Guardian. Abreu ended up in handcuffs on charges of misconduct in public office and, according to the British press, she is still in pre-trial detention. In the images that have obtained thousands of views on the web, the girl appears in a prison guard’s uniform while she has intercourse with a man locked up in the place.

The woman presents herself on her Instagram page as a mother of two children and a prison officer. The photo shows her with a partner and the children. The profile seems very normal, but it is on OnlyFans that she became known and probably the diffusion of the video filmed in prison is also linked to her notoriety on the adult site.