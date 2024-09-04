ElAnalistaDeBits has made the traditional video comparison to reveal how Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 runs on PC, PS5 and Xbox SeriesPacked with enemies on screen, Saber Interactive’s long-awaited sequel seems to struggle at higher frame rates.

On both PS5 and Xbox Series X, in fact, performance mode struggles to maintain a stable 60 frameswhile often running at a dynamic resolution of 1080p. In reality, the game generally performs better on the Microsoft console.

The quality mode instead goes up to 2160p dynamic (on average 1440p real) and 30 fps, in this case rather rocky. Textures and effects such as shadows, reflections, fabric physics and water rendering improve, although in practice it is not easy to notice big differences.

On Xbox Series S there is as usual only one mode at an upscaled 1440p (true 1080p) and a stable 30fps, but it does have some issues with object rendering, which tend to clip at times.