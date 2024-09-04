Tragedies like this should never happen and yet it is not the first time that something like this has captured public attention. In Georgia there has been a new shooting in a Lyceum and this would have resulted in the injury of 30 people and the death of 4 other individuals.

Crime scene

Let’s find out together what happened.

Georgia Massacre: Another Shooting Inside a High School

This fact that we are about to talk about has often been the subject of horror films because it is a massacre that human nature should not conceive. Unfortunately, this time, however, we are faced with a sad reality which has found its foundation within a American high school.

People who run away

The drama occurred in Georgiainside the high school Apalachee High School in Widera very renowned school attended by many students. Everything seemed to represent what happens in a typical American day, except that it then turned into an endless nightmare.

At the time of the shooting, there were many students present, as there are almost 2,000 students enrolled in total. However, it seems that the suspected has already been identified and arrested by the police. The school is in fact under the jurisdiction of the Barrow Countynot too far from Atlanta.

30 individuals affected: 4 victims of the massacre

Obviously, the police were immediately alerted and when they went to the campus they managed to make many students escape. The students, seized by panic, took refuge in the school’s football stadium. In the meantime, the police continued to do their due diligence. investigations to track down the culprit.

Location of the shooting

Unfortunately 30 people were injured while for 4 of them there was nothing that could be done, as the injuries sustained proved to be incompatible with life. This is not even the first time that this high school has ended up in the sights of some deranged person.

Even in the past, in fact, there has been a great shooting. We can only wait to obtain further information regarding the fate of the injured. Which penalty will it be inflicted on the culprit of this terrible massacre?

