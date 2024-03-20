Low Emission Zones (ZBE) are here to stay. Its mandatory implementation in nearly 150 Spanish municipalities entails a transformation of our hitherto known mobility, not only for car owners, but also for those who rent it to enjoy a vacation or a trip. Something that translates into a “hindering and restriction of the mobility of tourists who visit our country as well as those users who for their personal mobility opt for the modality of a rental vehicle,” according to the National Business Federation of Vehicle Rental. with and without driver, FENEVAL. Even more so, in cities like Madrid, where vehicles without an environmental label or with a B label take up around 60% of the fleet.

According to the president of the Federation himself, Juan Luis BarahonaIn this sense, public administrations must reinforce their disseminating role. «It is vital that both tourists and users of vehicle rental services are duly informed, on a regular basis, about the existence of these areas and the restrictions they entail. Having various informative communication channels and working clearly on their respective signage will avoid confusion and logistical difficulties, which will undoubtedly guarantee a more fluid and comfortable experience.”

«In this sense, we propose the inclusion of screens at the entrance of each ZBE that inform the driver that their vehicle cannot circulate there and that they have a period of time to leave it, screens that, we believe, should be shown in various languages ​​for the tourist experience. Dissemination and practical information must also be made even more visible in those cases in which the user rents a vehicle in a population center where there is no ZBE but their final destination is altered by said restricted access area,” he assures.

Furthermore, “the rental fleet is one of the least polluting as a result of its constant renewal process (every 6-12 months). A fact with a clear effect and positive impact on the average age of the Spanish automobile fleet, since we help to stop its aging (in Spain it is close to 14 years old, compared to the 6.4 average age of the RAC)”, says Barahona.

However, these efforts must be accompanied by the configuration of plans, policies and tools that, from public administrations, are implemented in a show of support and collaboration with private agents. “Only in this way will we be able to gradually transition to the new mobility that is emerging on our horizon,” insists the president of FENEVAL.

Therefore, for those tourists who wish to cross our borders and those citizens who opt for a rental vehicle for their personal mobility, the National Business Federation of Vehicle Rentals with and without drivers points out that researching and planning the trip in advance is essential. . «Before starting our trip, regardless of the autonomous community in question, we must investigate whether the municipality that will be our destination has a ZBE in force at that time. If so, the user would also have to find out the affected urban area and what the limits of access and circulation are, such as type of vehicle, schedules or fines and sanctions,” he concludes.