A few months ago Xbox announced that four of its exclusive games would leave their consoles to reach others. Some to PlayStation and others to Nintendo Switch.

Now we have two of these experiences in our hands and we find a precedent that could be worrying for Microsoft consoles, as it could make consumers increasingly distance themselves from their hardware in the future.

Why do we say that Xbox favors its competition?

Pentiment left Xbox to perform better on PS5

The first of the Xbox games to make its way to other consoles was Pentiment. It is a very well received title due to its story and its particular presentation that makes the settings and characters look like old paintings.

Upon its arrival on PlayStation 5, some evaluations determined that its performance on the Sony console was better. After all, it reached 120 FPS without any problem. This caused controversy because the Xbox version, where the game arrived first and exclusively, does not reach these same levels.

According to its creators, an error caused the Series X and S versions to not run the same. Some time after the controversy, Obsidian released an update that already allowed Microsoft consoles to reach 120 FPS.

Notably Pentiment It was originally released in November 2022 while its multiplatform version arrived in February 2024. In those 2 years, no one was able to solve the 120 FPS error?Why did it have to come to another console and show better performance so that the Xbox version could get the most out of it?

After all, it was an experience designed for this console and to make the most of it, right? Curiously, what seemed like it would be an isolated case has just been repeated.

History repeats itself with Hi-Fi Rush

Now we must talk about HiFi Rush which just arrived on PlayStation 5. The beloved Xbox exclusive and one of the best games of 2023 arrived on the Sony console with some improvements that show that patience is rewarded.

To start, the PS5 version already comes with all the content from the start. All the DLC that fans on Xbox had to wait for, users on the Sony console can enjoy from day one.

The biggest difference in this version is the implementation of DualSense and its haptic responses. Due to the gameplay of Hi-Fi Rush, which focuses on keeping up with the rhythm, This improvement makes playing it on PS5 the best option.

After all, thanks to the control, its sensations and the sounds it emits, it is easier to maintain the cadence of the attacks to obtain higher scores. The Xbox and PC versions clearly do not have this implementation. To some it may seem like a minor difference, but you still have to accept that it is another case of giving an extra something to the competing console.

There are still two Xbox games yet to reach competing consoles. Should we expect the same favoritism?

Two of the four Xbox games that will be made cross-platform are still missing. These are Grounded and Sea of Thieves that will arrive next April. Can we expect them to also offer something else that originally came to Xbox? It is quite likely that both will have the implementation of DualSense when they arrive on PS5. We'll see how well this technology will be used upon launch.

Grounded It will come to Nintendo Switch where it could already have a major advantage over the Xbox version: portability. Players will be able to enjoy it from anywhere thanks to the capabilities of this hybrid console.

Probably just these changes and improvements will be enough for players to give these old Xbox exclusives a chance. In fact, it has already been shown that the PlayStation public is very interested in Sea of ​​Thieves. Now the question is how good will this be for Xbox?

It's all business

We know that at the end of the day video games are a business. Every company seeks to increase its profits at any cost. Especially in the current state of the industry where exclusivity is no longer so profitable. With this in mind, it is a good strategy to expand your games to other platforms. Well, this way you could increase your profits with income from three different markets instead of just one.

Perhaps this is also why Xbox decided to make improvements to its games. After all, they want to sell and attract this new audience. But what about his loyal fans who were there from the beginning? With HiFi Rush and Pentiment It was demonstrated that its initial users did not have the final version. We will even dare to say that they were used as a kind of beta testers.

If this continues, it won't be long before people stop seeing the appeal of buying an Xbox console. After all, with a lot of patience, they can have an improved version of a game they have been waiting for so long.

Because we must also consider that, although it was said that there would only be four starting gamesit is most likely that there will be many more titles that leave exclusivity to become multiplatform. Especially seeing how it has sold Sea of ​​Thieves on PlayStation.

This strategy can put Xbox consoles at risk

Surely some Xbox fans will shield themselves with the Game Pass argument. That they were able to play it from the first day of launch and supposedly for freealthough we know that you have to pay a monthly subscription for this service.

But does playing before really make up for not having the final version? It must also be considered that these games were not released at full price upon their multiplatform arrival. In fact, they came with a price a little higher than the Game Pass subscription, plus when you buy them they are practically yours.

Of course, Xbox's considerations for users of other consoles are appreciated. But we can't help but think that your main objective should be your consumers. Both keeping those you already have loyal and attracting potential new prospects.

If they continue with the strategy of giving the best versions of their games to their competition, we are concerned about the long-term results. Your profits may increase and your experiences may become more profitable. But at what cost?

It's no secret that Xbox sells fewer consoles than its competitor PlayStation and it will continue like this if they themselves make their competition the best place to enjoy their games. Now what would be the point of buying one of Microsoft's consoles?

