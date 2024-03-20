A few days ago, fans of the franchise Megaman They were quite excited, because through the platform of Twitterthe former director of the brand, Ichiro Mihara, released an image in which you could see the blue character with a design that had never been seen before. However, it seems that things are not as good as they want to appear, and said art has been removed from the social media platform.

What is most striking in all this is not that the post has been deleted, but that later the post itself Mihara has apologized for problems with rights holders, which means that this as it could be directed at Capcom. Far from this being a denial that there is a new game in development, it is possibly the sign fans have been waiting for to get a new title in the form of this classic video game character.

Here the image and his apology:

↓ Post deleted. This time it was voluntary. It's more than I could have imagined there would be people who would go so far as to quote and skip my tweets without even reading my daily tweets, and it made me realize how much this content is still loved. root! I apologize if I caused any problems to the rights holders.

Here is a little of the history of Megaman: