Aldo Miyashiro is being the image of “the chinese gang” since the transmissions began in January 2017. However, the revelation of her ampay with Fiorella Retiz for the program “Magaly TV, la firma” and the infidelity towards his wife Erika Villalobosthey have brought you consequences to the program America TV.

There is no replacement for Aldo Miyashiro

Now the night space looks like a drifting ship, as a person has not yet been presented to occupy the place left by Aldo Miyashiro.

Let us remember that one day after the ampay, the driver announced his temporary retirement due to the media scandal. He even assured that he was willing to receive a sanction from the channel. “I am sorry to have disappointed you. I’m sorry I’m not perfect (…). And if my employers have to sanction me, I am ready to accept any sanction they want to impose on me. Whatever,” he expressed.

For this reason, since Wednesday, April 20, co-hosts such as Luigi Monteghirfo and Víctor Hugo Dávila have taken on the task of presenting the notes.

“La banda del Chino” falls in rating

As La República learned, “La banda del Chino” reached 13.7 rating points in Lima the day Aldo Miyashiro made a mea culpa for having been unfaithful on national television. The following day, the tune fell to 8.5 points, on the following days it continued to decline. For example, on Tuesday, April 26, the space barely made 7.1 in the figures.

The bad fame of “The Chinese gang”

After the departure of Aldo Miyashiro, the most notorious scandals involving the members of “La banda del Chino” such as Víctor Hugo Dávila, Fiorella Méndez and César Seijas, related to infidelities, complaints and others, came to light.

Likewise, Magaly Medina questioned that the production placed a small bar where drivers and guests could drink alcoholic beverages during the broadcast. The criticism did not take long to reach social networks.

Many people accused the space of having a bad reputation for its controversies and asked the América TV channel to take action.

will take a break

With the scandal unleashed by the images broadcast on the Magaly Medina program, the actor from “Once Machos” indicated that he will take time away from hosting his nightly program to reflect alone. In addition, he indicated that a time out is needed until things calm down after the ampay.

“I’m sorry I’m not perfect. Not being able to behave as I would like. If my employers have to sanction me, I am ready to accept any sanction they want to impose on me”, she stated. Later he said he did not have the strength to continue with the program. I’m going to ask my teammates to cover for me for a few days while the situation takes shape. And I hope to return soon. I hope to rebuild myself,” she said sadly.

Aldo Miyashiro apologizes for infidelity to Érika Villalobos with Fiorella Retiz. Photo: capture of America TV

Aldo Miyashiro was absent from “La banda del Chino” after ampay

In the midst of all the controversy caused by the ampay of Aldo Miyashiro along with Fiorella Retiz, the Peruvian actor decided to miss the April 19 edition and thus avoid a media load against him. However, through the co-hosts of the show he sent a short message to everyone who was waiting for a pronunciation from his part. “We have received the message from Aldo Miyashiro, tomorrow he will be with us and with you and, as always, here in ‘La banda del chino'”, announced one of his program partners.

Aldo Miyashiro will temporarily move away from directing “La banda del Chino”. Photo: LR

Aldo Miyashiro issued an extensive statement in “La banda del Chino”

On Wednesday, April 20, Aldo Miyashiro broke his silence and appeared on the nightly program he hosts to publicly apologize to his still wife Érika Villalobos. The Peruvian director took several minutes of his television space, where he acknowledged that he was unfaithful to the actress with whom he had a relationship of more than 17 years.

“I have come because I want to assume the acts that have been seen in the Magaly Medina program. I feel absolutely embarrassed by what it means.” He also added: “I could invent that my relationship is wrong and I am about to separate as many suggested to me on networks. But it is not true. We were living a good time and I broke all that in a few moments ”, he detailed.

Magaly Medina warns separation to Aldo Miyashiro

After Érika Villalobos gave an interview on Carlos Orozco’s YouTube channel, Magaly Medina had no doubts that her marriage to Aldo Miyashiro had come to an end.

“He has said it clearly. Miyashiro, listen, she’s not coming back to you. She implies that she is not holding grudges, she likes to close stages. Those messages are more than direct, she no longer needs to say more things. (Erika) must have mixed feelings,” she said on her late-night show.

Ampay to Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz

As the ATV driver said, the ‘Urracos’ were following in the footsteps of Óscar del Portal; However, they managed to capture Aldo Miyashiro in his partner’s apartment with Fiorella Retiz in a compromising situation.

Magaly denies hating Aldo Miyashiro

Magaly Medina went to “JB en ATV” as a special guest to participate in the little school sequence. There, the show host referred to the recent ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz that she uncovered on her program; However, despite her speculations, Medina stated that she always liked “Chino” as a person, but that she preferred not to have a conversation with him so that she would not convince her not to launch her ampay.

“I try, despite the fact that the Chinese have always liked me , not to speak. Because, if his argument convinces you out there? They can tell you, ‘Look, I’m going to lose my family and my children,’” she said.

Miyashiro wanted to communicate with Magaly before he launches his ampay

During her stay on “JB en ATV”, Magaly Medina also revealed that the driver of “La banda del Chino” tried to communicate with her to convince her not to issue her ampay with Fiorella Retiz, which showed infidelity towards Érika Villalobos.

“They told me that Miyashiro wanted to talk to me, I didn’t accept. It was before the ampay, when he was promoting it, “said Magaly. In addition, she indicated that he no longer agrees to speak with his protected ones.