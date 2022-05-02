Escobedo.- Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa was harassed by an older man that she who met in the faculty of law and criminology, said Iván, who said he had been a friend of the young woman who was found dead in a cistern of the Nueva Castilla motel, in Escobedo, Nuevo León.

In an interview with Oxlack Castro, published in the video called “CALL WITH A FRIEND FROM DEBANHI REVEALS THINGS WE DID NOT KNOW”, on the YouTube channel “Oxlack Investigador”, the young detailed that a subject of approximately 34 years was very insistent with the deceased today.

assured that the young woman had even blocked him from social networksand that at some point he had to come to his defense when the man bothered him at the university, where he was a third-semester student.

Iván stressed that, since Debanhi’s disappearance, the alleged stalker did not attend classes againso his group of friends raise the possibility that it is related to the case spread worldwide.

The version of the alleged friend indicates that the subject physically resembles one of those who appears in the videos of the fifth Diamante, in addition, he said he was certain that he did attend the party on that Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9.

in the same interview maintained that Escobar Bazaldúa did not die from an accidentand that in the coming weeks the identity of the person responsible could come to light, since a friend is willing to testify about it.

The young man added that he does not reveal his identity because he lives in a dangerous area of ​​Nuevo León, and even a mutual friend with Debanhi has already received death threats for talking about what happened between April 8 and 9.