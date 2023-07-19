The planned dumping of the radioactive cooling water in Fukushima has triggered many protests. But what are the dangers of the project? The radioecologist Clemens Walther sees no danger from a biological and radiological point of view.

Mr. Walther, Japan is about to release around 1.3 million tons of water that was used to cool the molten reactor blocks at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea. Environmental groups are vehemently protesting against this, but above all South Korea and China. Do you know when the operating company Tepco wants to start discharging?

All preparations have been made. The Japanese government has granted approval. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not expressed any concerns in its reports. It could start like this at any time. I am not informed about the exact beginning of the release. As for the legal side, draining the contaminated cooling water is purely a national matter. Other countries can protest or impose sanctions on Japan, but the decision rests entirely with Tokyo.