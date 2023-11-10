Dhe economy in the Rhine-Main area has mastered the challenges of the corona pandemic. Infections are currently increasing again, but they are mostly harmless. However, the consensus among scientists is that the outbreak of the next pandemic is only a matter of time. How well prepared are companies for this?

More than 80,000 people work at Frankfurt Airport. During the pandemic, the operating company Fraport AG was faced with the challenge of ensuring the safety of all these people and passengers. “Corona was a special pandemic, also because it was worldwide and lasted longer,” says Michael Sroka, who, as a senior doctor and representative for medical issues, was instrumental in implementing the company’s emergency plans. At that time, Fraport “set up a vaccination center in a gymnasium on the airport grounds,” says Sroka, adding: “Of course, these are plans that we now have in the drawers.”