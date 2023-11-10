Borman led the first manned mission around the Moon and broke a record by spending 14 consecutive days in space

Astronaut Frank Borman – who commanded the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, the first manned space flight around the Moon – has died at the age of 95. The information was released by NASA (North American Space Agency) on Thursday (9.Nov.2023).

According to statement, Borman died on November 7, in Billings, in the State of Montana (USA). The cause of death was not mentioned.

“Today we remember one of NASA’s best. Astronaut Frank Borman was a true American hero,” agency administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “In addition to his critical role as commander of the Apollo 8 mission, he is a veteran of Gemini 7, spending 14 days in low Earth orbit and conducting the 1st rendezvous in space, coming within meters of the Gemini 6 spacecraft.”, he added.

Borman was born on March 14, 1928, in Gary, Indiana. He began his career in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a fighter and test pilot and an adjunct professor of thermodynamics at West Point Military Academy.

He commanded Apollo 8 and became one of the first 3 human beings, along with his companions Jim Lovell and William Anders, to see and photograph the far side of the Moon. The mission became known for its photography “earthrise” (born of the Earth, in Portuguese).

Look:



NASA – December 24, 1968 Partial view of planet Earth with the lunar surface in the foreground; Known as “earthrise”, photo marked the Apollo 8 mission

On the Gemini 7 mission in 1965, Borman and Lovell spent 14 days in space, breaking a new record. On this trip, the first spacecraft approach was made with the Gemini 6 spacecraft.

After leaving NASA, the astronaut served as CEO of Eastern Airlines.