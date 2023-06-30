Workers who never applied for a Infonavit credit they have money in the housing sub-account and they should know that they can get it back. If you are one of those people, here we tell you how to do it.

Formal employees who contributed to the Mexican Social Security Institute during their working life, received 5% contributions from the companies for which they worked for the housing sub-account. That money accumulated and generated interest, the National Fund for Workers’ Housing reported in a statement on Thursday.

According to what was reported, retirees who never applied for a loan at Infonavit or finished paying it off and still have a balance in the housing subaccount, can you claim that money and, in addition, there is no deadline to carry out the process.

It should be noted that, if in a period of nine years the retirees have not requested the return of the balance of the housing subaccount, Infonavit will notify you via email or text message to carry out the request.

Now, you should know that the return process can be done from My Infonavit Account and to do it you have to take into account that you need some requirements.

So that workers can request the return of their money It is necessary to have a valid electronic signature advanced (e-signature) before the Tax Administration Service (SAT), as well as provide the bank account in the name of the applicant and have a pension resolution issued by Social Security.

You should also take into account the regime in which you are enrolled. The workers who are in the regime 73 All the resources available in Infonavit will receive the refund directly in their bank account, together with the corresponding yields.

While, whoever is in the regimen 97For workers who started working after July 1, 1997, the resources of the housing sub-account are sent to the Afore to be added to the amount of their pension.

If you have any questions or need any requirements, Infonavit makes the Infonavit Service Centers (Cesi) available to people that you can approach to review your situation.