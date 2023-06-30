Train service | Considerable delays in train traffic on the main line

Considerable delays in traffic on the main line can be expected.

System error has suspended train traffic in Järvenpää for the time being, tells VR.

Considerable delays in traffic on the main line can be expected. The R-trains currently on the way are dozens of minutes late.

In long-distance traffic, the problem is between Tikkurila and Riihimäki. For example, Intercity 160 from Tampere to Helsinki at 05:04 is about 40 minutes late, and Pendolino 35 from Helsinki to Oulu at 05:03 is about an hour and a half late.

of VR some train services have been cancelled, and more may be cancelled.

According to Fintraffic’s estimate, train traffic will resume around seven o’clock, but only on one track between Kerava and Järvenpää’s Purola.

There was also a system error in train traffic yesterday on Thursday morning. At that time, the failure of the traffic control system affected all sections of the track, and several trains were stopped for tens of minutes.